Steph Curry scores 47, continues to dominate

A sprained ankle and a bruised tailbone requiring him to wear what he calls a “butt pad” weren’t enough to stop Stephen Curry as he continued his onslaught on the NBA on Saturday. The Warriors fell to the Celtics, 119-114, but Curry was unbelievable scoring 47 points on 15-of-27 shooting including 11 3-pointers on 19 shots. The Suns, Pistons, and Wizards' entire teams made fewer shots from distance on the night.

Curry was so red-hot that the 3-point shot he launched with his left hand as his body turned sideways due to a foul swished through as if it was just another day at the park. This is the life of the world’s best-ever shooter.

The last 10 games for Curry in particular can be their own chapter in his post-retirement novel. In that stretch, he’s averaging 39.1 points on 54.6% shooting from the field and 48.6% shooting from 3-point range on 14.0 attempts. He’s scored 32 points or more in each game and as many as 53. He’s also made 68 3-point shots in those 10 games, and 36 over his last four.

The Warriors are not one of the best teams in the NBA, and aren’t even close. They’re in just ninth place in the Western Conference, trailing the Memphis Grizzlies. For those reasons alone, Curry can’t be in the MVP conversation. But that doesn’t mean we can stop and enjoy what a ridiculous string of domination he’s had in the month of April through injuries while being defended by the best players (often plural) on each team. This isn’t normal. It isn’t reasonable. But damn, in a season that hasn’t felt right since the opening tip, Curry’s made the most of it.

There’s no signs that this run will slow down, either. At this point, Curry may just be this type of player each night.

Let’s talk about all six games from Saturday night.

Lakers 127, Jazz 115 (overtime)

The great

Ersan Ilyasova — Yeah! Ilyasova scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting with six 3-pointers, five rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one turnover in 32 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson — Clarkson scored 27 points on 11-of-27 shooting with five 3-pointers, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two turnovers in 36 minutes.

Joe Ingles — Ingles scored 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting with six 3-pointers, 14 assists, three rebounds, three steals, and four turnovers in 39 minutes.

Dennis Schroder — Schroder scored 25 points on 11-of-24 shooting with one 3-pointer, eight assists, six rebounds, one steal, two blocks, and two turnovers in 39 minutes.

Andre Drummond — Drummond scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 7-of-8 free-throw shooting with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, and two turnovers in 30 minutes.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — KCP scored 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting with five 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and no turnovers in 41 minutes.

Wizards 121, Pistons 100

The great

Isaiah Stewart — Stewart scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting with one 3-pointer, 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and one turnover in 24 minutes.

Bradley Beal — Beal scored 37 points on 13-of-22 shooting with four 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two turnovers in 35 minutes.

Russell Westbrook — Westbrook scored 15 points on 7-of-17 shooting with 14 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and two turnovers in 30 minutes.

The good

Josh Jackson — Jackson scored 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting with two 3-pointers, two rebounds, two assists, one block, and five turnovers in 29 minutes.

Daniel Gafford — Gafford scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting with eight rebounds, four blocks, and no turnovers in 16 minutes.

Bulls 106, Cavaliers 96

The great

Collin Sexton — Sexton scored 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting with three 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, one block, and five turnovers.

Darius Garland — Garland scored 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting with four 3-pointers, 12 assists, two rebounds, one steal, and two turnovers in 30 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic — Vucevic scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one turnover in 33 minutes.

The good

Kevin Love — Love scored 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting with two 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, one steal, and one turnover in 30 minutes.

Patrick Williams — Williams scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block with on turnovers in 27 minutes.

Celtics 119, Warriors 114

The great

Stephen Curry — Curry scored 47 points on 15-of-27 shooting with 11 3-pointers, seven rebounds, three assists, and five turnovers in 37 minutes.

Jayson Tatum — Tatum scored 44 points on 16-of-25 shooting with five 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two turnovers in 40 minutes.

Kemba Walker — Walker scored 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting with four 3-pointers, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two turnovers in 38 minutes.

The good

Draymond Green — Green scored five points on 2-of-6 shooting with 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal, one block, and two turnovers in 37 minutes.

Marcus Smart — Smart scored 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting with three 3-pointers, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one turnover in 37 minutes.

Grizzlies 128, Bucks 115

The great

Grayson Allen — Allen scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting with seven 3-pointers, four rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one turnover in 34 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Antetokounmpo scored 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and four turnovers in 29 minutes.

Khris Middleton — Middleton scored 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers, 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals, and three turnovers in 35 minutes.

Jrue Holiday — Holiday scored 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting with seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two turnovers in 38 minutes.

The good

Dillon Brooks — Brooks scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting with six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two turnovers in 34 minutes.

Spurs 111, Suns 85

The great

Drew Eubanks — Eubanks scored 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and no turnovers in 28 minutes.

The good

Keldon Johnson — Johnson scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with one 3-pointer, one rebound, one assist, one steal, and two turnovers in 29 minutes.

Rudy Gay — Gay scored 8-of-14 shooting with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and no turnovers in 23 minutes.

Devin Booker — Booker scored 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one turnover in 27 minutes.