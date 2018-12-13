Steph Curry says Warriors would beat Shaq's Lakers that had three-peat originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Since the Warriors started their dynastic run, everyone wants to compare teams from different eras in the NBA. The latest to do so is none other than Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq believes his Lakers team that won three straight championships from 2000 to 2002 would dominate these Warriors that have won three out of the last four titles.

"I think we'd easily win," Shaq told USA TODAY Sports. "Other people might feel different, they (the Warriors) might feel different. But we had one of the best teams of all time in 2001 when we went 15-1 in the playoffs.

"We would've gone 16-0 but A.I. (Allen Iverson) went off on us and stepped over Ty Lue."

What say you, Steph Curry?

"Oh, he's dead wrong," Curry told ESPN with a smile before the Warriors took on the Raptors on Wednesday night. "Of course. We'd beat them. We can go back-and-forth all day."

The timing couldn't have been worse. Later Wednesday night, the Warriors were dominated in a 20-point loss to the Raptors where Curry only scored 10 points.

As someone who grew up with a father in the NBA, Curry is a fan of NBA history. He also knows how ridiculous it is to constantly compare teams from such different times.

"For me, I think it's a tough conversation because I've always found it hard to compare eras to each other," Curry said. "But in terms of having three banners up there and create parallels and comparisons to how they dominated the league through their run to what we're doing now, I think that speaks a lot on its own. Just in terms of us accomplishing the goal and fulfilling the potential that we have."

The Warriors are trying to do what hasn't been done since Shaq's Lakers from the early 2000s: three-peat. While their talent is on par with anyone's, the feat has only been done five times in NBA history for a reason.