Steph Curry says Riley called him a 'three-star' substitute teacher

Steph Curry was the NBA's first unanimous MVP, but his daughter thinks he's right around replacement level in the classroom.

The Warriors star told former teammate JaVale McGee in an Instagram Live on the NBA's account Friday that he is serving as a de facto teacher's assistant for his daughter Riley's second-grade class. After her class -- held over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools -- is over, the elder Curry said he gives Riley her assignments.

He hasn't reached her usual standards.

"She told my mom today, she said I'm a three-star teacher," Curry told McGee. "I said, ‘Dang. That's cold. That's so cold-blooded. I am invested into your future, young lady. This is how you repay me?' It's crazy."

Curry probably hasn't been doubted this much since high school, when he committed to Davidson College after receiving next to no other Division I scholarship offers. He has ridden a rocket ship ever since, leading his Wildcats on a Cinderella run in March Madness, getting selected No. 7 overall in the 2009 draft, winning three NBA championships and emerging as a global superstar in the meantime.

The 32-year-old's accolades haven't translated to his daughter's studies, apparently, so Curry will just have to win over another critic.

One in his own household might prove tougher to silence than any other along the way, though.

