Steph Curry says Klay Thompson 3-pointer record is 'gettable'

Steph believes Klay's 3-pointer record is 'gettable' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson push each other to be great.

So it should come as no surprise that Curry wants the single-game 3-point record back in his possession.

Thompson, who hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals, currently owns the record with 14 3-pointers against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018.

Curry had a chance at the record in the Warriors' 147-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, but with his team in cruise control, the reigning 3-point contest winner didn't step back on the court in the fourth quarter.

Instead, Curry had to settle for 11 3-pointers in a 42-point performance.

All 1️⃣1️⃣ of Steph’s threes 💦 pic.twitter.com/n3BdOZQ2q9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 15, 2021

When asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke after the game if he thinks about Thompson's record, Curry acknowledge that he does.

"Absolutely. I was kind of joking with some of the guys tonight because I remember Chicago and he did it in three quarters and I was like, a night like tonight, where I really had it going in the third ... two things," Curry said on a video conference call. "One, his 37-point quarter is even crazier because I had 25 [in the third quarter] tonight and it just seemed like I was invincible out there and this dude had 12 more points in the same amount of time. So that was crazy itself. And the 14 3s. I had 11 and felt like I couldn't miss. I think it's gettable, but we'll see."

Steph tells @KerithBurke he wants Klay's single-game 3-point record back... "It's gettable." pic.twitter.com/XQyrlxV7XP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 15, 2021

Curry is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his decorated career. In seven games in April, he's averaging 39.85 points and has made 47 of his 94 3-point attempts.

Story continues

Curry's career-high for 3-pointers in a game was 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2016. That's the mark that Thompson broke two years later. Wednesday's performance was Curry's 19th career game with 10 or more 3-pointers. No one is even close.

If anyone has the ability to make 15 3-pointers in a game, it's Curry, and the way Curry is shooting the ball right now, it wouldn't be surprising if he went off for 15 triples in an upcoming game and snatched back the record from his Splash Brother.