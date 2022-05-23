Steph Curry sarcastically thanks ref Marc Davis after Andrew Wiggins poster

Steph sarcastically thanks ref after Wiggins dunk call overturned originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins’ dunk heard ‘round the world almost was negated.

Referee Marc Davis initially called Wiggins for an offensive foul when he posterized Mavericks star Luka Dončić in the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenged the call successfully, letting the viral jam live on highlight reels forever.

While Draymond Green hilariously told Davis “you must be stopped!” after the call was overturned, Steph Curry took the sarcasm route.

“Absolutely,” Curry told reporters after the game when asked if it was his favorite Wiggins dunk ever.

“Fourth quarter in a big win, not just because it was Luka, it was just because of the way it looked. It was unbelievable. And we got to see 800 replays because of the challenge, so appreciate you, Marc. That was nice.”

During the challenge, replays of the dunk were shown over and over again on TNT’s broadcast as well as at the American Airlines Center, allowing fans and players alike to watch Wiggins’ ferocious jam in awe.

ðŸš¨ WIGGINS POSTER ALERT ðŸš¨ pic.twitter.com/tjj7Q7PdPI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Curry surely appreciated the chance to watch the replay, and couldn’t help but throw a subtle jab at Davis for making the offensive foul call in the first place.

But all’s well that ends well, and Curry, Wiggins and the Warriors look to carry their momentum over to Game 4 on Tuesday in hopes of sweeping the Mavericks en route to the franchise’s sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

