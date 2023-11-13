Steph Curry reveals the Warriors prayed for Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors and is now with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Sunday, Nov 12, it was reported that Oubre Jr. had been struck by a vehicle in the city of Philadelphia. He is in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

When speaking to the media after Golden State’s 116-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steph Curry revealed how his team had said a prayer for Oubre Jr. before their game. Oubre Jr. has been enjoying a strong start to the season, and the hope is that he can make a quick return to the Sixers rotation.

“It’s such a scary news to get,” Curry said. “Thankfully, I think, from all accounts, he will be ok. Basketball aside, that’s a blessing. We said a prayer before the game before we went to the court. For his time here, it was only one year, but we just pray that he has a quick recovery. He’s got a beautiful family. It’s obviously bigger than basketball…I hope he has a full recovery.”

After spending two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Oubre Jr. is back in a position to contend for an NBA championship with the Sixers. He has hit the ground running for Nick Nurse’s team, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range.

Stephen Curry shares that the Warriors said a prayer before the game for Kelly Oubre Jr., who meant a lot to this team during his one season here in 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/cznyZKjL1L — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) November 13, 2023

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oubre Jr. sustained broken ribs and injuries to his hip and right leg. Hopefully, the veteran wing can fully recover and return to an NBA court before the season concludes.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire