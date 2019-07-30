Steph Curry reveals Warriors had 'f—k you mentality' vs. Rockets

No one gave the Warriors a shot to beat the Rockets in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals. The game was in Houston, and Golden State star Kevin Durant had just suffered a right calf strain in Game 5.

But after being held scoreless in the first half, Steph Curry erupted for 33 second-half points and led the Warriors to a 118-113 series-clinching win.

As he left the court in Houston and walked back to the locker room, Curry let out several primal screams.

"I was hyped because I had heard all the noise going into that game," Curry said on the latest episode of "Stephen vs. The Game" on Facebook Watch. "Honestly, I think we had a little of that f-k you mentality."

Curry also opened up about what the Warriors were feeling when Durant suffered the calf injury.

"The air came out of the entire building when they saw him limping," Curry said. "Took a timeout, everyone kind of looked at each on the bench. We knew what we had to do. Everybody had to step their game up, and those next 14 minutes were pretty awesome in terms of responding."

Durant's injury occurred with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. With the score tied heading into the fourth, no one would have faulted the Warriors for losing the game. But Curry and Klay Thompson led the charge, and the Warriors won 104-99.

The rest is history, as the Warriors went to Houston and won Game 6 without Durant.

Curry and the Warriors likely will need to summon that 'f*** you mentality' during the 2019-20 season, as many are projecting the Warriors to be a low playoff seed. Caesars Palace believes the Warriors will win 47 games next season and finish seventh in the Western Conference.

If we've learned anything about Curry and the Warriors over the last five years, though, it's not to count them out.

