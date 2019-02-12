Steph Curry reveals how he wants to shape the future of the NBA originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry is the poster child for the 3-point revolution that has transformed the NBA.

People will always associate him with changing the way the game is played at nearly every level of basketball.

But when it comes to legacy and leaving an imprint on the NBA itself, the two-time MVP has other ideas.

Here is an excerpt from a recent feature on Curry by Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer:

Curry doesn't want his lasting impact to just be about his shooting, though. He wants it to be about what goes on behind the scenes. "If I can do anything about shaping the future of the league, at a base layer, it's about the good habits, the fundamentals, the work," Curry told me. "Everybody sees the finished product, but they don't see all that work that goes into it."

When it comes to hours in the gym, nobody outworks Curry. There's a reason Luka Doncic's agent, Bill Duffy, arranged for his client to take part in a private workout with Curry last summer.

"For me, I just wanted him to be exposed to the excellence of Steph," Duffy told Tom Haberstroh of NBCSports.com. "Not just Steph's skill, but appreciating the work that goes into it."

And to be clear, Curry is way more than just a 3-point shooter. In fact, he's one of the best in the NBA at finishing around the rim.

Take a look at how the six-time All-Star compares to other guards when it comes to shots within five feet:

-Steph Curry -- 64.9 percent on 3.9 attempts

-Kyrie Irving -- 60.1 percent on 5.4 attempts

-Russell Westbrook -- 59.4 percent on 7.8 attempts

-James Harden -- 56.5 percent on 7.2 attempts

-Damian Lillard -- 54.3 percent on 6.6 attempts

-Donovan Mitchell -- 52.2 percent on 5.8 attempts

-Kemba Walker -- 52.0 percent on 5.9 attempts













Would Curry's percentage drop if his attempts went up? Possibly. Or, he just realizes it's better for him to shoot more triples than layups.

In case you forgot, three is greater than two.

And speaking of "forgot" -- Curry never forgets where he came from. Being undersized, he had to get creative with shots at the basket, and there were definitely some growing pains.

"I can't tell you how many times during middle school I'd be on fast break, and I'd jump into the guy in the paint to do a half 360 and float the ball behind my head. I made it probably one time," Curry told The Ringer. "Every time I'd do it, I'd look at my mom in the stands and she's just like, ‘What the hell are you doing? Just do a normal layup.'"

Fast forward to today, and Curry is anything but normal. He makes the nearly impossible look easy and routine.

