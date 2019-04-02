Steph Curry reveals his top five greatest NBA players of all time originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

A few healthy, evergreen debates rage among NBA fans.

One is LeBron versus Jordan. The other? Who are the five best players of all time?

On Monday night, Steph Curry revealed the top five players in his eyes.

Stephen Curry's top five basketball players: MJ, Wilt, LeBron, Shaq & Magic. pic.twitter.com/xayjEUNgUr — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) April 2, 2019

"I would say Jordan, Wilt, LeBron, Shaq, Magic," Curry said in Oakland at an event to promote his Facebook Watch Original Series, "Stephen vs. The Game."

Curry also was asked to name the toughest defender he's ever had to face, and he offered this funny response.

Steph Curry on his toughest defender: "Coach Kerr when he takes me out of the game." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 2, 2019

Maybe someday, someone will put Steph in their Top 5.