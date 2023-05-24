Steph Curry reveals 'silver lining' to Warriors' NBA playoff exit

Steph reveals 'silver lining' to Warriors' playoff exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Since losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Warriors superstar Steph Curry is looking at the positives of being eliminated.

The four-time NBA champion alongside his Splash Bro and Warriors teammate Klay Thompson will take on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in TNT’s “The Match,” a popular golf competition set for June 29 in Las Vegas.

Not playing basketball until June, when the NBA Finals is played, gives Curry a little more time to practice his swing and get right before the highly anticipated match.

"I've been out since, what, two Fridays ago? So, about 50-50 right now,” Curry told Charles Barkley on Tuesday when asked if he is spending more time on the golf course or at the driving range. “Obviously getting a little family time but I'm definitely preparing.

“The only silver lining of not playing more basketball is that I get a little more preparation since the last time you and Phil Mickelson hustled me in Arizona in the first Match that I played. Me and Klay will be a little more prepared for this one. It's going to be fun with Travis and Patrick Mahomes out there in Vegas. So I'm looking forward to it for sure."

Very few things can keep Curry away from the basketball court for long, but preparing to face the reigning Super Bowl champions is one of those things.

The event, which is continuing for the eighth time, previously featured star athletes like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. It will be the first time NFL teammates battle NBA teammates.

Curry participated in The Match back in 2020 paired with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. The two fell to Barkley and six-time major champion Mickelson. The 3-point king now gets a chance to redeem himself this summer.

NBA champions versus NFL champions -- but come June, there will only be one pair of teammates walking away with a trophy.

