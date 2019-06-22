Steph Curry reveals lone regret during his entire Warriors career originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry has played 10 seasons in the NBA with the Warriors. He's won three NBA Finals and lost the title twice. He's felt triumph and heartache.

All and all, Curry only has one regret.

It wasn't his missed shot in Game 6 of this year's Finals that would have given the Warriors a win and kept their season alive. It wasn't even his missed shot in the final minute of Game 7 in the 2016 Finals that would have tied it the game at 92 and possibly prevented Golden State from blowing a three-games-to-one series lead.

Instead, it's a play from earlier in that same exact game.

"The only regret I do have is the behind-the-back pass I threw in 2016 in Game 7," Curry said to the New York Times' Sopan Deb in a feature that was released Friday. "That's literally the only regret I have in terms of how I've played, and that comes with wins and losses, right? I'm cool."

The regret is clear as day from Curry and his intended target, Klay Thompson. Cleveland beat Golden State, 92-89, in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals to complete their historic comeback and win the title. Curry's ill-timed pass came with just over five minutes left and the Warriors leading, 87-86.

It's a mistake that Curry will never forget, though he should never change his style of play. Taking risks is one of the ingredients that have made Curry who he is, which is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.