Steph Curry returns to film Klay Thompson's brother hit at Dodgers game

Steph returns to seat to film Klay's bro double at Dodgers game

Never leave a baseball game early.

Steph Curry was ready to go home in the eighth inning of the Minnesota Twins-Los Angeles Dodgers game on Tuesday night, but he instantly changed his mind when he learned his friend Trayce Thompson was going to pinch-hit.

The Warriors superstar decided to stay and make sure he got video of Trayce’s at-bat for his teammate and Trayce’s brother, Klay.

And it’s a good thing he did.

Trayce rewarded Curry with a double in the bottom of the eighth and the 3-point god went wild as he celebrated.

After the 10-3 win at Dodger Stadium, their ninth straight, Trayce told reporters he actually had no clue Curry was going to be at the game but added it was "cool" the four-time NBA champ was able to attend.

Not so cool, at least for the Giants, was watching one of their hometown heroes cheer on their biggest rivals in Los Angeles all while, 120 miles south in San Diego, the Padres' Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run bomb to beat San Francisco, 7-4, at Petco Park.

This might be the worst minute in Giants Twitter history pic.twitter.com/0YkPkMx2fK — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 10, 2022

Perhaps not the best night for Bay Area sports fans.

Still, Curry was all smiles in SoCal and probably won't try to leave a baseball game early again.

