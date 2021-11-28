Steph Curry resets own NBA record for fastest to 100 3-pointers in season

Steph resets record for fastest to 100 3-pointers in season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry soon will set the record for most all-time 3-pointers in NBA history, and the Warriors star is gaining ground quickly on Ray Allen because of another historic start to a season.

With his second 3-pointer of the Warriors' game against the LA Clippers on Sunday at Staples Center, Curry reached 100 threes this season, needing the fewest games to do so in NBA history.

While this is the Warriors' 20th game of the season, it's Curry's 19th and that is the fewest games needed in an NBA season to reach 100 3-pointers. The previous record was 20 games, set by ... Curry ... in 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Steph from the corner 💦 pic.twitter.com/AVUNVkt1Fq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ threes in 1️⃣9️⃣ games pic.twitter.com/g4NDAO8yjz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Fastest player to ever reach 100 threes in a single season:



1. Stephen Curry - 2021-22 (19 games)

2. Stephen Curry - 2015-16 (20 games)

3. Stephen Curry - 2018-19 (20 games) pic.twitter.com/QUeQWPBXUP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 28, 2021

Curry is outpacing the field in 3-pointer this season. Entering action Sunday, he was ahead of Kings guard Buddy Hield by 14 3-pointers, though Sacramento is in action against the Memphis Grizzlies later in the day. Curry's hot start has been paced by four games with nine 3-pointers.

Story continues

With at least 100 3-pointers through the first quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season, Curry likely will make a run at his NBA record of 402 in a season (2015-16).

Curry entered the day needing 44 3-pointers to pass Allen (2,973) on the all-time list, and at the pace he's on, the reigning NBA scoring champ likely will set the record sometime in early December.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast