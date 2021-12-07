Steph Curry reminds Steve Kerr of Michael Jordan in multiple ways

How Steph's greatness reminds Kerr of MJ in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the argument over who is the greatest basketball player of all time, the common names you hear are, of course, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Kobe Bryant's name is sometimes thrown in there too.

But one name you don't tend to hear is Steph Curry. The Warriors star is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time, but for some reason, he's not in the conversation for the overall GOAT.

But according to his coach, Steve Kerr, Curry has a lot in common with the players for the greatest of all time title -- one in particular.

"I think Steph, in a lot of ways, is like Michael Jordan," Kerr said after practice on Tuesday. "There are so many moments that they just all blend together. They don't even stand out because that's just what you expect. And maybe that's the true sign of greatness."

"Every single night [fans] are going to see something special. And when you do something over and over and over again, it's harder for one particular night to stand out. It's become routine for him."

But there is one shot in particular that stands out just a touch more than the rest: Curry's game-winning 3-pointer from just over half-court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

It's a tough one to forget. Mike Breen's "Bang! Bang! What a shot by Curry," game call is etched into the brains of everyone who watched that game.

And the way in which Curry took that shot -- with no hesitation and with such great ease -- was, and is, the perfect description of how he's changed the game.

"Steph lifted the bar much higher in terms of what's a good shot and what's a bad shot," Kerr said. "He was obviously the most capable player to do that with his skill set and the fact that he could do it off the dribble or off the catch. So much of it was his mindset, too. I've just never seen anyone so confident and lacking any sort of discretion when it comes to shooting the ball. And I say that in a good way."

Heading into Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry sits 15 threes shy of tying Ray Allen's all-time record of 2,973 career 3-pointers, and 16 from breaking it.

It might not happen in one game -- although there's a consensus that if someone was going to hit that many, it would be Curry.

There are a lot of crazy angles to look at Curry's impending historic moment from. One of which is that it's going to take him fewer than 800 career games to accomplish what Allen did in 1,300 games.

And at 33 years old with another four-year extension about to kick in, there's no telling how many shots Curry will hit by the time he reaches his 1,300th game.

"It's hard to even fathom where this record will stand when he retires," Kerr said. "I mean, he will have obliterated a record that was pretty incredible in its own right, given what Ray Allen did in his career. So it's kind of mind-numbing."

