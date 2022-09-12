Steph Curry regrets not boycotting 2014 Warriors-Clippers playoff game

Why Steph regrets not boycotting 2014 Dubs-Clips playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry doesn't have many regrets, but there is a big one that still bugs him to this day.

He wishes he had boycotted a Warriors playoff game in 2014 after then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was recorded making racist comments.

In a feature by Rolling Stone Magazine's Matt Sullivan, Curry was especially candid about his thoughts regarding the situation involving Sterling.

"One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game," Curry said to Sullivan. "That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said."

Initially, the then-26-year-old Curry and the Warriors wanted to walk off the court in Los Angeles after the jump ball as their form of protest. However, after speaking with then-Clippers star Chris Paul, Curry and Golden State elected to wear their warmups inside out, eventually tossing them at center court.

This sense of unity among the two rival organizations showed that no one person is above racism and proved that athletes are people too.

Back in 2014, the Warriors were on the rise, reaching the playoffs for the second consecutive season after decades of failing to reach the postseason. In their first-round matchup against the Clippers, recordings of Sterling going on racist rants to his then-girlfriend V. Stiviano were released and posted by TMZ.

Instead of fans celebrating the Warriors' success and the rekindling of a California rivalry, all eyes were now on how Golden State, the Clippers, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver were going to respond.

While both clubs responded in jointly, Silver banned Sterling from the NBA for life, fined him $2.5 million, and forced him to sell the Clippers.

In the years that followed, Curry has become a more active participant in political and societal issues, including sending former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick "private signals of support."

Considering the 34-year-old is the Warriors' leader, whatever Curry decides to do outside of the game, there are sure to be people that will follow him.

Whether it be boycotting games or standing up for social justice, expect Curry to be there, one way or another, which speaks to who he is as a person.

