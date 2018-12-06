Steph Curry reflects on a moment he realized what Warriors were becoming originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch Friday night's Warriors-Bucks game streaming live at 5:00 p.m. PT on the MyTeams app.

Are you old enough to remember when the Warriors went 73-9 in 2015-16? Are you old enough to remember when the Warriors started that season with 24 straight wins?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was absolutely nuts.

The Warriors are back in Milwaukee for a showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Friday night. And on Thursday morning, Anthony Slater of The Athletic published an oral history of the 24-0 streak that ended on Dec. 12, 2015 in...

... Milwaukee.

It was the second of a back-to-back after Golden State won the night before in double overtime in Boston. It was a "schedule loss" personified.

[REWIND: Steph Curry named most popular jersey, Warriors top merchandise list]

Here is an excerpt from The Athletic's article that highlights the Warriors' rise to global phenomenon:

They eventually landed and shuttled to The Pfister, their downtown Milwaukee hotel. Pretty much everyone agrees it was 4 a.m. or later when they got there. Snowflakes were falling. It was frigid when they exited the bus.

Klay Thompson: Oh, yeah, that was a cold winter. Brutal winter.

Draymond Green: There were like 500 people waiting for us outside when we got to the hotel.

Steph Curry: OK, that might've been the moment when I realized what we were becoming. These people were crazy, out here in the elements. It was their one chance to see us in Milwaukee, all these Eastern Conference cities. I'd never seen that many people in a, quote-unquote, small-market city show up like that, especially at that time. It was pretty crazy.

Story continues

The Warriors lost to the Bucks later that night, 108-95, thanks in large part to Greg Monroe's 28 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists (I certainly do not remember Monroe's performance).

"Honestly, we shouldn't have lost," Iguodala told The Athletic. "I remember that game like it was yesterday. But I can't say why, I'll get fined.

"Some bullsh** happened. I don't want to say, so I won't get fined."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller