Steph Curry reflects on Kevin Durant's Warriors tenure, move to Nets

For three seasons, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant formed one of the most dominant duos in NBA history.

Warriors fans were hoping the partnership would continue for a few more years, but Durant decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when free agency opened in July.

Now, Curry is left to reflect on his short but sweet time with Durant.

"We won two championships and I think we both got better throughout the process as basketball players and as people," Curry told the media at a Warriors Camp event in Oakland on Monday night. "With the demand every single night to be great, all that that comes with in terms of media attention, scrutiny, the criticism, the praise, it's a lot to handle and I think, me and him, especially on the level, can connect."

Stephen Curry on his final meeting with Kevin Durant: "At the end of the day - him going to Brooklyn - you gotta make sure he's happy... We'll always remember the three years we had... we'll be probably back here down the road celebrating those [titles]." pic.twitter.com/mw7TJq42eM — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) August 13, 2019

The Warriors went to the NBA Finals all three years with Durant. That should have brought the two-time NBA Finals MVP happiness, but after the 2017-18 title, Warriors employees reportedly were concerned about Durant's lack of joy.

With all the chaos surrounding Durant's impending free agency, it was easy for most observers to tell Durant wasn't having much fun over the last year.

Curry, better than anyone, seems to understand what went into Durant's choice to leave the Warriors for the Nets.

"Obviously, at the end of the day, him going to Brooklyn, is just trying to make sure he's happy and going to a place where he feels like he needs to be," Curry said. "At the end of the day, you gotta be happy about that for him. That's what every player in this league [wants], to be in a situation where they can decide where they want to play."

Durant doesn't play in the Bay Area anymore, but his place in Warriors history won't soon be forgotten. Just because he left doesn't mean he won't be celebrated whenever he comes back. This isn't like the situation in Oklahoma City where he left on bad terms and was booed each time he went back.

Durant helped raise two banners to rafters of Oracle Arena, and Curry is looking forward to the days after their careers are over when they can come together and celebrate what they achieved.

"We'll always remember the three years we had," Curry said. "Like he said, we'll probably be back here down the road to celebrate those [titles] like they did the 74-75 team. So, it'll be cool when that happens."

Steph Curry reflects on Kevin Durant's Warriors tenure, move to Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area