Steph Curry recreates childhood NBA All-Star look with sweet jacket

In his hometown of Charlotte for NBA All-Star Weekend, Steph Curry turned back the clock with his outfit Saturday night.

The Warriors star wore an adult-sized re-creation of the jacket that he rocked as a 3-year-old at NBA All-Star Weekend in Orlando in 1992. That weekend, Curry watched his father, Dell, participate in the 3-Point Contest.

Steph threw it back to ‘92 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CaVfQKEWM9 — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) February 17, 2019

The tribute to what technically was his first All-Star appearance didn't stop there. The shoes Curry wore Saturday night also were inspired by the jacket.

Stephen Curry is wearing a special Curry 6 PE for tonight's 3-Point Contest, inspired by the jacket he was wearing on Dell's lap during the ‘92 3-Point Contest. pic.twitter.com/X1TQBtvXxv — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2019

Much like on the night when he was photographed, Curry was able to watch his dad shoot from the outside. The elder Curry, Ray Allen, Mark Price and Glen Rice participated in a 3-Point Contest of their own to raise money for Charlotte-based charity Classroom Central, which donates school supplies to teachers.

Steph Curry told reporters Saturday that it brought up plenty of nostalgia.

"They showed a clip of me and him on the bench with Alonzo Mourning watching my dad shoot back in '92," Curry said. "Then we almost recreated that moment watching my dad, Ray Allen, Mark Price and Glen Rice shoot (before the 3-Point Contest). Unbelievable type of vibe. I knew when Charlotte got the bid to host, your mind starts to wander about what it would be like.

"It was all that and more."

Curry has been a busy man all weekend in his old stomping grounds. He watched alma mater Davidson come from behind to win Friday night, and Under Armour renovated his old rec center in lieu of throwing a party.

Curry's performance in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday night riveted the hometown crowd. They'll undoubtedly be rooting for him again fewer than 24 hours later in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.