Steph Curry reacts to Seth's hot shooting in Game 6 vs. Hawks

Steph, Draymond loved Seth's hot start to third vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers have two superstars on their roster, but don't tell that to Seth Curry.

The Sixers shooting guard, seeing that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons struggled in the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, decided to take over after the halftime break.

With the 76ers trailing 51-47 coming out of the locker room, Curry hit a 3-pointer 15 seconds into the third quarter. After Embiid gave Philadelphia the lead with a 3-pointer of his own, Curry hit another triple to pad the lead.

But he wasn't done. Curry nailed another 3-pointer the next time down the court to push the lead to 59-51. A minute later, he made a 21-foot jumper to make it a 10-point game.

Steph Curry, Damion Lee, Draymond Green and Sydel Curry-Lee all were pumped up by the shooting exhibition Seth was putting on.

.@Sdotcurry idk what to say my guy!! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 19, 2021

Just in case y’all missed it the other day. @sdotcurry https://t.co/R6Gz56gcg2 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) June 19, 2021

They better put their best defender on Seth! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2021

Curry made another 3-pointer with under two minutes left in the third quarter, his fourth of the period and finished with 14 points in the frame. He had a team-high 22 heading into the fourth quarter of a must-win game for the 76ers.