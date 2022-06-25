Steph Curry reacts to Sabrina Ionescu hitting iconic 'night night' celebration

Steph reacts to Ionescu hitting iconic 'night night' celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's "night night" celebration is catching fire around the basketball world.

On Friday night, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu knocked down a late 3-point dagger to put the game away and secure a win over the Atlanta Dream. As she jogged back on defense, Ionescu hit the "night night" celebration to properly wish the Dream, well, sweet dreams.

Later that night, Curry logged onto Twitter and tweeted a shoutout to the WNBA star.

Start a movement. Congrats All-Star starter! https://t.co/h9U4WLLhYh — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 25, 2022

Curry, a big supporter of Ionescu over the years, is referencing Wednesday's news when the WNBA announced she was named to her first career All-Star game. Ionescu is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Liberty this season.

Curry debuted the "night night" celebration during the Warriors' postseason run to the 2021-22 championship and broke it out at least once in every series against the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

He even began selling "night night" shirts as merchandise and got coach Steve Kerr to wear one at the championship parade.

Night night!

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast