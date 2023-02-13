Steph Curry reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs winning Super Bowl vs. Eagles

Although his Carolina Panthers have long been eliminated from postseason contention, Steph Curry, like many, was locked into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday afternoon.

Following the Kansas Chiefs’ comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona, the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard went to Instagram to congratulate the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Curry shared a photo of himself alongside the now two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe at Edgewood resort.

Via @stephencurry30 on Instagram:

Mahomes clinched the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award with 21-of-27 passing for 182 yards and three touchdown passes. Mahomes helped set up the game-winning field goal with a clutch scramble for 26 yards.

At 27 years old, Mahomes has two Super Bowl wins on his resume to go along with two Super Bowl MVP awards and two regular-season MVP awards.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

More!

Report: Warriors agree to complete four-team Gary Payton II trade Report: Warriors working with NBA to complete four-team trade that includes Gary Payton II Report: Warriors file complaint to NBA against Trail Blazers regarding Gary Payton II's status

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire