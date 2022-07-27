Steph Curry reacts to Ousmane Dembélé doing 'night night' celebration

A movement: Steph reacts to Dembélé doing 'night night' gesture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is a global icon, so it's not surprising that the celebration he made famous during the Warriors' run to the 2022 NBA championship has made its way around the world.

The latest instance of an athlete replicating Curry's "night night" celebration came during a Club Friendly match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Star winger Ousmane Dembélé scored an incredible goal in the 40th minute of the match, giving FC Barcelona a brief 2-1 lead. As he ran towards the sideline to celebrate, he dropped the "night night" gesture. The problem for Dembélé is that Juventus tied the game in the 51st minute and the contest ended in a draw.

Even if Dembélé didn't quite use the celebration as it was intended -- when an athlete ends their opponent's chance of winning the contest -- it still got Curry's attention.

Curry began using the celebration during the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in April and kept using it as the Warriors put away the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics en route to their fourth title in eight seasons.

Since then, countless athletes spanning just about every sport have used the "night night" celebration, including Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sabrina Ionescu, Andres Gimenez, Andrew McCutchen and Alex Morgan. Even kids are getting in on the fun during youth games.

Curry absolutely has started a movement, one that doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

