Steph Curry, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller share emotional pregame moment
Steph shares emotional pregame moment with Allen and Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Steph Curry is on the brink of history, and it's only fitting that his 3-point shooting peers are on hand to witness what is about to unfold.
Sitting just one triple behind Ray Allen (2,973) on the NBA's all-time 3-pointer list, Curry will likely tie and break Allen's record Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.
Both Allen and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller -- who Steph passed on the 3-point list back in January of last season -- were on hand and shared a special moment with the Warriors' superstar prior to Tuesday's game.
The three greatest shooters in NBA history all under the same roof. The Mecca of basketball. Prime-time television. History on the line.
It doesn't get much better than this.