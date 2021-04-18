Steph Curry in rare company with 10th straight 30-point game

Steph in rare company with 10th straight 30-point game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is a one-man wrecking crew right now for the Warriors.

The Warriors' superstar extended his career-long streak of 30 or more points to 10 straight games on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

Through three quarters at TD Garden, Curry had a magnificent 38 points in 30 minutes.

Curry is the first Warriors player to have a streak of 10 games with 30 or more points since Wilt Chamberlain's 12-game streak in 1964.

Stephen Curry has his 10th-straight 30-point game, the longest 30-point streak by a Warrior since Wilt Chamberlain had a 12-game streak from Dec. 11-30, 1964. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 18, 2021

As impressive as Curry's current streak is, he likely won't catch Chamberlain's longest streak of 65 straight games.

Curry also matched another NBA icon, equaling the late Kobe Bryant's streak for consecutive 30-point games for a player 33 years of age or old.

Per @EliasSports, Stephen Curry's 10-game 30-point streak ties Kobe Bryant for the most consecutive 30-point games by a player 33 years or older. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 18, 2021

Curry entered Saturday's game averaging a staggering 39 points in eight April contests, and looks poised to reach that number against the Celtics.