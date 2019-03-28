Steph Curry ranks best arenas in NBA based on their popcorn quality originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Did you know that Steph Curry loves popcorn?

"I have a huge popcorn addiction," the two-time MVP said on the latest episode of his YouTube series, "5 Minutes From Home."

Fortunately for Curry, Riley Morrison -- the nine-year old who wrote him a letter in November asking why the "Curry 5s" weren't available in girls sizes -- was a guest on the show and surprised him with some popcorn.

As he opened the bag and started to chow down, he explained something very important.

"There are 29 arenas in the NBA, so I have a ranking of every arena based on the freshness, the saltiness, the butterness and the crunch of the popcorn," Curry said.

And without further ado, Curry's Top 3 are:

1) Brooklyn

2) Miami

3) Dallas





And the worst:

29) Los Angeles

"I don't know what happened in LA but they have the worst popcorn in the league," he declared. "They gotta get better. They gotta get better."

And so does the team that rocks the purple and gold at Staples Center (sorry, but it was too easy!)

