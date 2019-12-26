Steph Curry watched the Warriors' upset win over the Rockets on Christmas from the sidelines wearing a suit. It certainly isn't what he hoped for, but there still was a part of the two-time MVP on the Chase Center Floor.

Curry's brother-in-law Damion Lee enjoyed a career-day while wearing the Sour Patch Kids edition of Under Armour Curry 7s. Lee led the Warriors with 22 points in the win and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lee started his fifth straight game at shooting guard on Wednesday before coming off the bench in all previous contests this season. He nailed both of his 3-point attempts and went 5-for-9 from the field.

While Lee was rocking a special pair of Currys, he was the first Warrior to pull off a certain impressive feat since Kevin Durant. The third-year pro had 17 points and 10 rebounds at halftime. He became the first Warrior with at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half of a regular-season game since KD on Oct. 28, 2016.

Damion Lee has 17 points and 11 rebounds at halftime on ABC.



He's the first Warriors player with 15 points and 10 rebounds before halftime of a regular season game since Kevin Durant on Oct. 28, 2016 pic.twitter.com/JMH0Ks1aBT



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2019

Story continues

[RELATED: What Warriors' win over Rockets says about players, execs]

Lee, like fellow Warriors guard Ky Bowman, is on a two-way contract. He's averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds through 18 games this season.

Steph Curry pumped Damion Lee balled in his shoes in Christmas win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area