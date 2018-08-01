Steph Curry's Mt. Rushmore for best ball handlers in NBA history

Did you know that it is currently "NBA Handles Week?"

If you search on Twitter using the hashtag #NBAHandlesWeek you will find some highly entertaining stuff.

To celebrate, Steph Curry recently sat down with Steve Smith for an NBATV feature.

One question Smith asked Curry: "Who's your Mt. Rushmore of all-time ball handlers?"

Curry's Top 4:

"Myself, Kyrie (Irving), Pistol Pete (Maravich) and Magic Johnson."

Translation -- Curry doesn't think Chris Paul has a nice handle (just kidding, just kidding).

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller