Steph Curry's Mt. Rushmore for best ball handlers in NBA history
Did you know that it is currently "NBA Handles Week?"
If you search on Twitter using the hashtag #NBAHandlesWeek you will find some highly entertaining stuff.
To celebrate, Steph Curry recently sat down with Steve Smith for an NBATV feature.
One question Smith asked Curry: "Who's your Mt. Rushmore of all-time ball handlers?"
Curry's Top 4:
"Myself, Kyrie (Irving), Pistol Pete (Maravich) and Magic Johnson."
Translation -- Curry doesn't think Chris Paul has a nice handle (just kidding, just kidding).
"It's funny because that wasn't always one of my strengths."@StephenCurry30 with more on how his handles have evolved over the years 👀 #NBAHandlesWeek pic.twitter.com/0pyKtnWMoI
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 31, 2018
