Steph Curry's Mt. Rushmore for best ball handlers in NBA history

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Did you know that it is currently "NBA Handles Week?"

If you search on Twitter using the hashtag #NBAHandlesWeek you will find some highly entertaining stuff.

To celebrate, Steph Curry recently sat down with Steve Smith for an NBATV feature.

One question Smith asked Curry: "Who's your Mt. Rushmore of all-time ball handlers?"

Curry's Top 4:

"Myself, Kyrie (Irving), Pistol Pete (Maravich) and Magic Johnson."

Translation -- Curry doesn't think Chris Paul has a nice handle (just kidding, just kidding).

