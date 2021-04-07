Steph Curry proves greatness again, adds to NBA 3-point record

Alex Espinoza
·2 min read
Steph explodes for 41 vs. Bucks, adds to 3-point record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry put on a classic performance Tuesday night.

The quick release. The early celebrations. The shoulder shrugs. The trickery in the lane. The clutch buckets. And, of course, the 3-pointers.

The Warriors edged the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 at the Chase Center as Curry dropped 41 points and went 5-of-10 from 3-point range. In the process, he tacked on to an impressive all-time NBA record.

Curry made at least 200 3-pointers in seven straight seasons, beginning in 2012-13, before last season’s five-game campaign derailed the streak. Curry only needed to play 43 games to reach 201 trifectas this season.

Forget 200, though, Curry remains the only player in NBA history to eclipse 400 3-pointers in a season, as he knocked down 402 in 2015-16.

In Tuesday night’s tight contest, none of Curry’s 3-pointers were bigger than the 29-footer he hit after Andrew Wiggins scrambled for an offensive rebound and dished it out. The splash brought the Warriors within two points with 2:24 to play.

Curry will probably go down as the game’s greatest shooter of all time. We get to witness it on a regular basis, but it won’t be that way forever.

RELATED: Warriors' discipline, joy returns in win vs. Bucks

Warriors guard Kent Bazemore made a point to shout out Curry during his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike.

“I just hope everyone that’s watching this is really embracing what this man is doing,” Bazemore said.

Bazemore took the veteran’s minimum to come to Golden State this offseason, in large part for the rare opportunity to play with one of the game’s greats. You can see why he appreciates playing alongside Steph, who fought through tailbone pain to still put together a vintage performance.

“We always got his back,” Bazemore said. “We’re going to go to war for him every night. It’s just remarkable what he’s done. You see a guy roll an ankle, miss five games, they come back a shell of themselves. He missed all of last season and on a bad tailbone and is still playing at an extremely high level. I hope people that are watching are being appreciative of this moment.”

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

