Steph Curry proves greatness again, adds to NBA 3-point record

Steph Curry put on a classic performance Tuesday night.

The quick release. The early celebrations. The shoulder shrugs. The trickery in the lane. The clutch buckets. And, of course, the 3-pointers.

The Warriors edged the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 at the Chase Center as Curry dropped 41 points and went 5-of-10 from 3-point range. In the process, he tacked on to an impressive all-time NBA record.

Stephen Curry hit his 200th three-pointer of the season, giving him an NBA-record eighth season with at least 200 threes. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 7, 2021

Curry made at least 200 3-pointers in seven straight seasons, beginning in 2012-13, before last season’s five-game campaign derailed the streak. Curry only needed to play 43 games to reach 201 trifectas this season.

Forget 200, though, Curry remains the only player in NBA history to eclipse 400 3-pointers in a season, as he knocked down 402 in 2015-16.

In Tuesday night’s tight contest, none of Curry’s 3-pointers were bigger than the 29-footer he hit after Andrew Wiggins scrambled for an offensive rebound and dished it out. The splash brought the Warriors within two points with 2:24 to play.

HUGE THREE FROM STEPH pic.twitter.com/P42yDL6Li0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2021

Curry will probably go down as the game’s greatest shooter of all time. We get to witness it on a regular basis, but it won’t be that way forever.

Warriors guard Kent Bazemore made a point to shout out Curry during his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike.

“I just hope everyone that’s watching this is really embracing what this man is doing,” Bazemore said.

Baze hopes people are appreciating Steph's greatness 🗣



Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/RrhTaTLrLF pic.twitter.com/mr1RJmuEay — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2021

Bazemore took the veteran’s minimum to come to Golden State this offseason, in large part for the rare opportunity to play with one of the game’s greats. You can see why he appreciates playing alongside Steph, who fought through tailbone pain to still put together a vintage performance.

“We always got his back,” Bazemore said. “We’re going to go to war for him every night. It’s just remarkable what he’s done. You see a guy roll an ankle, miss five games, they come back a shell of themselves. He missed all of last season and on a bad tailbone and is still playing at an extremely high level. I hope people that are watching are being appreciative of this moment.”

