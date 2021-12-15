How Steph Curry proved Reggie Miller's 2014 interview prophetic

Steph proved Reggie's 2014 interview prophetic by breaking record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tuesday night was a special one for Steph Curry as the Warriors star finally reached an important career milestone by passing Ray Allen for most career 3-pointers.

It was a moment that came as a surprise to no one who has watched Steph grow from doubted draft pick to two-time MVP, three-time champion, and greatest shooter of all time over the past 13 seasons. It certainly didn't come as a surprise to Reggie Miller, who told Curry in 2014 that 3,000 3-pointers was the benchmark for the young shooter.

"Can you catch Ray Allen?"



Reggie to Steph in 2014...it happened tonight!pic.twitter.com/bwoAJ0eLhD — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

After splashing five triples Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Curry now sits at 2,977 career 3-pointers, just 23 away from eclipsing that number.

Just 33 and still getting better, Curry will shoot past Miller's hypothetical benchmark and finish his career in the stratosphere.

Curry has never shot below 40 percent from three in his career and is on pace to make 400 triples this season. If you project that over the next three or four seasons, Curry should pass 4,000 3-pointers made easily. Then, it will be only a matter of how long he wishes to play.

"I think everybody talks about the greatest shooter ever and all that conversation," Curry said after the Warriors' 105-96 win over the New York Knicks. "My respect for Reggie [Miller] and Ray, guys who set the bar for what it meant to be a sharpshooter, to have the longevity as well. For me, I've tried to own that in my journey in terms of range, volume, efficiency. All those things go into it.

"I pride myself on shooting a high percentage. I pride myself on allowing that to help us win games, and now I can pride myself on the longevity of getting to that number that Ray set and hopefully pushing it to a number that nobody can reach. We'll see what happens, but that's something that the balance of volume and efficiency for me is the standard that I wanted to set."

Perhaps Miller and Curry can sit down again and the Pacers legend can update the benchmark for the unquestioned GSOAT.

