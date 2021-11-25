Steph Curry 'proud' of Seth Curry after Warriors' win over 76ers

'Proud brother': Steph praises Seth after Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry scored the final three points of the Warriors' 116-96 comeback win against the Philadelphia 76ers with 1:27 remaining in the game. The score was well out of reach for the Sixers, but the Warriors' star didn't realize just how high the stakes were before his sixth 3-pointer of the night.

Until then, his younger brother and 76ers guard Seth Curry, had outscored him -- by exactly two points.

"I didn't, he reminded me right after the game," Steph said to reporters when asked if he knew how many points he and Seth had before that final shot. "I didn't know the stakes were so high on that shot."

Steph finished with a game-high 25 points. Seth was the game's second-leading scorer with 24 points, which is his second-highest scoring night this season.

While he of course is happy the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 16-2 with the win over the 76ers, Steph couldn't help but praise his younger brother.

“That dude is playing unbelievable basketball, and it's fun to watch," Steph said. "He's continued to get better. He goes at his own pace, he's so under control. ... It's impressive, the way that he's playing, the way that he's stepped into his own identity in this league as a scorer and playmaker.

"Proud, proud brother."

Following the game, Steph posted a picture of he, Seth and Warriors guard Damion Lee -- who is married to Steph and Seth's sister Sydel -- with the caption "Family things! Happy Thanksgiving."

Family things! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/O9m8Mr8bjB — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 25, 2021

As the elder Curry continues to play like he's chasing his third MVP award, Seth is enjoying the best year of his eight-year career by averaging a career-high 15.9 points per game. His next chance for revenge on his older brother comes Dec. 11 when the Warriors play in Philadelphia.

