Steph Curry has proper message for Klay Thompson amid slump

Steph gives Klay proper hype message amid shooting slump originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and the Warriors know they need Klay Thompson to be Klay Thompson to get where they want to go.

They also know that after 941 days away from the NBA, it's going to take time for Thompson to regain his All-Star form. Thompson entered Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, having shot 9-for-30 from the floor in his previous two games and 3-for-13 from 3-point range.

With an emotional boost from meeting Will Ferrell dressed as Jackie Moon pregame, the Warriors star shooting guard scored 20 points on 9-for-23 from the field in Golden State's 112-97 win at Chase Center. Thompson also asked head coach Steve Kerr to start letting him guard the opposing team's best perimeter player, a challenge he took on Thursday against Reggie Jackson, helping hold the Clippers point guard to 2-of-14 from the field.

Curry wasn't surprised Thompson wanted to take on the challenge defensively. While Klay still was irritated with the number of shots he missed Thursday, Steph offered his Splash Bro the ideal message as Thompson works through a slump.

"That's the nature of the competitive beast that he is and the high expectations he has for himself," Curry told reporters after the game. "Even after a game like tonight, he's still talking about his shot. I'm like, 'Yo, it's going to come. Just keep being aggressive. You're Klay Thompson. Don't ever forget that.

"I guess that goes with both ends of the ball. You want that challenge to get him locked in a little bit and start games with something to look forward to other than just trying to put the ball in the basket. So, it's a great sign that his body feels good enough coming off the extended break he has had to take on that challenge. He's obviously more than capable, so it's good to know he is thinking like that."

Story continues

The Warriors entered Thursday's game as losers of five straight and nine of their last 11. Thompson was scuffling, and the defense had offered little resistance over the past month.

Both of those issues started to turn Thursday as the Warriors got off the schneid against the Clippers. The Warriors rediscovered some good habits on defense, holding the Clippers to 35.3 percent shooting from the floor while Thompson was one of three Warriors to score 20 points.

Thompson is shooting through his slump. He has earned that right, and Curry and the Warriors know the silky stroke that helped take them to five straight NBA Finals will return.