Steph Curry predicts he'll beat Seth, win 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

The greatest shooter on the planet is headed home for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

And he's coming for another title. NBA 3-Point Contest title that is.

"Oh, I am," Warriors superstar Steph Curry said Friday when asked who is going to take home the crown.

Steph knows who's gonna win the 3-point contest 😏 pic.twitter.com/i6xScExCC8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2019

Curry will be competing against his brother Seth, along with Buddy Hield, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Joe Harris, Dirk Nowitzki, Danny Green, and Kemba Walker.

Steph, who won the contest in 2015, isn't the first to make a bold prediction for this year's shootout. Lillard went as far as saying, "I'm shooting against the Currys in they hometown ... I'm going to win, I'm in there to win," late last month.

To add to the fun, Curry also swished a half-court shot and met one of his biggest fans Friday at Jr. NBA Day.

