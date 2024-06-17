Steph Curry praises Keisei Tominaga after signing him to Under Armour brand

A former Nebraska guard has signed a deal with a growing shoe brand. Keisei Tominaga has signed a multi-year partnership with Steph Curry’s ‘Curry Brand‘ as the brand’s first international athlete.

Curry expressed his excitement at signing the Olympian to the ‘Curry Brand.’

“We are excited to have Keisei join the Curry Brand family as we continue to extend our mission internationally. He has a dedication to the game and continues to be an inspiration for athletes across the globe. I love that we are growing this amazing roster of Curry Brand athletes, and Keisei, along with other athletes, are continuing to create an impact and change the game of basketball.”

Curry and Tominaga first met more than five years ago when Tominaga was invited to the 2018 Under Armour Basketball Tour in Tokyo as a high school student.

The guard is currently focused on making Japan’s 2024 Summer Olympic roster for the upcoming Paris Games and plans to earn an NBA offer after the Games.

Tominaga has Olympic experience. He previously represented his country at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 3×3 basketball and led the team in scoring with 6.9 points per game.

