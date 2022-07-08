Steph Curry praises Chet Holmgren, unveils perfect plan for Warriors-Thunder

Steph praises Chet, unveils perfect plan for Dubs-Thunder clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The talk of the first few days of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has been centered around Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren, selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, has one of the most intriguing skill sets to ever enter the league. The 7-footer sports a gigantic 7-6 wingspan yet can handle the basketball like a guard and can make plays most people his size simply can't. All while weighing under 200 pounds.

Holmgren has credited Warriors superstar Steph Curry in the past for putting him on the map thanks to a viral moment at the SC30 training camp in 2019.

Following a practice round at the celebrity American Century Championship golf tournament Thursday, Curry fielded questions from reporters and heaped praise on Holmgren.

"Super talented. Blessed with physical abilities, but he had that competitive streak, work ethic," Curry said. "I’ve seen a lot of talent come through that All-American camp, the All American Under Armour Curry brand.

"And there’s pretty good representation in the league right now, some of those kids have come through. I have a teammate in James Wiseman, who was there the year before Chet. Talent is on the rise in the league. Chet being one of them."

In his professional debut, Holmgren dropped 23 points and blocked a Summer League record six shots, dripping with confidence the entire game. However, the following night, Holmgren was humbled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. and was held to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting, welcoming questions on whether or not his slim frame can consistently compete at the NBA level.

"Exciting to see those guys come into their own, figure out how to be successful in the league because that’s when the real work starts," Curry said. "You make it. You have to last and become great. And watching them go through those experiences is going to be fun, but hopefully not at our expense, though."

As for Curry's plan against Holmgren next season when the Warriors battle the Thunder? Bring on the floaters.

"You’ve got to," Curry said with a smile. "Eight-foot wing span. Gotta get it up there."

