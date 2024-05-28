Steph Curry pays tribute to NBA legend Bill Walton

On Sunday, the NBA shared heartbreaking news — legendary NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton has passed away at 71 years old after a battle with cancer.

The news of Walton’s passing swept through the NBA community before his former team, the Boston Celtics, took the court against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Current and past players, coaches and fans took to social media to share touching stories about Walton and pay tribute to the two-time NBA champion. Stephen Curry took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Walton.

RIP to a legend on and off the court. You might hear it all the time but he Always brought the BEST energy and humanity to every room he walked in to. True definition of lining his values, always with a smile! Prayers to the entire Walton family

Walton played 10 seasons in the NBA, winning two championships with the Portland Trail Blazers. Walton has a long-decorated resume from his playing days with the NBA that includes two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA teams, Finals MVP and league MVP.

At the college level, Walton won two NCAA championships with UCLA along with two NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player awards. Walton was a three-time All-American at UCLA under legendary coach John Wooden.

Following his playing career, Walton went on to become a beloved broadcaster for college basketball, especially the Pac-12 conference.

