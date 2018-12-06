Steph Curry passes Monta Ellis on NBA's all-time scoring list originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Monta Ellis was a fan-favorite during his time with the Warriors, but now, after three championships, he's in the rearview mirror.

He's now also in Steph Curry's rearview mirror as the two-time NBA MVP passed Ellis on the NBA's all-time scoring list Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Curry entered the night trailing Ellis by 13 pooints, 14,858 to 14,845, and it didn't take him long to pass his former backcourt mate.

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter against the Cavs. His 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining in the period was the shot that put him ahead of Ellis for 140th place on the all-time list.

Curry would finish the first half with 25 points and passed former NBA center James Edwards for 139th place on the all-time list.

Ellis and Curry were supposed to be the tandem that led the Warriors back to relevance, but in the middle of their third season together, the Warriors dealt Ellis to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut. The trade was not received well by Warriors fans, who showered new owner Joe Lacob with boos during Chris Mullins jersey retirement ceremony.

In the end, Bogut was a big part of the Warriors' first championship in 40 years and Ellis bounced around from the Bucks to the Mavericks to the Pacers. The 33-year-old Ellis hasn't played since the 2016-17 season. He finished his career averaging 17.8 points and 4.6 assists per game.