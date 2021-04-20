Steph Curry passes Kobe Bryant with 11th straight 30-point game
Ageless wonder: Steph passes Kobe with 30 in 11th straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Warriors star Steph Curry really is aging like a fine wine.
With his first bucket of the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer, against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, Curry eclipsed the 30-point mark for the 11th straight game, the longest streak of his decorated career.
By accomplishing the feat a month after his 33rd birthday, Curry surpassed the late Kobe Bryant for the longest 30-point streak by an NBA player 33 years or older.
11th straight game with 30+ points
Steph passes Kobe for the longest streak of 30-point games for a player age 33 and older pic.twitter.com/uR3VdGfDuL
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 20, 2021
Curry has been on an unbelievable hot streak over the last few weeks. He entered Monday's game averaging a ridiculous 39.9 points per game in nine April contests. He put up those numbers while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 49.2 percent from 3-point range.
The two-time NBA MVP was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, an honor that was richly deserved after his torrid play, which he capped off with a 47-point performance in the Warriors' loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
After the loss in Boston, Curry was asked if he was in the midst of the best 10-game stretch of his career.
"I mean, statistically it is, for sure," Curry told reporters. "This season required something a little different. I'm trying to meet that moment."
Curry's streak is keeping the Warriors in the hunt for a spot in the play-in tournament, and he's going to need to keep it up over the last 14 games of the season.