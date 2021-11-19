Steph Curry passes Klay Thompson for most games with unique NBA stat

Steph passes Klay for most games in NBA history with unique stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is on another level to start this NBA season.

The Warriors star is the clear MVP front-runner early on this season, and also serves as Golden State's one-man escape plan when the Warriors find themselves in a pickle. Such was the case Thursday night when Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors erase a 13-point deficit and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89.

That 40-point performance saw Curry go to the free-throw line just one time. That was the third time in Curry's career that he has scored 40 points with one or no free throw attempts, the most in NBA history, per ESPN Stats and Info. Curry passed Klay Thompson for most career games with 40 points and one or zero free throw attempts. They are the only two players in NBA history who have achieved the feat multiple times.

Thursday was Stephen Curry's 3rd career 40-point game with 1 or no free throw attempts, passing his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson for the most in NBA history.



They're the only 2 players in NBA history with multiple such games.



Two of Curry's games have come this November. pic.twitter.com/ZAJZ3DXnPp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2021

"Nothing surprises me anymore, and yet I'm amazed if that makes sense," coach Steve Kerr said of Curry after the win vs. the Cavs. "It's still incredible to watch, but you sort of expect it. That's what greatness is about ... you sort of expect something to happen and then he does it and you're just in awe."

The Warriors now sit at an NBA-best 13-2 after the comeback win in Cleveland. That the Warriors are racking up wins without Thompson and James Wiseman speaks both to Curry's brilliance and to how well-constructed this season's roster is compared to last.

Thompson is progressing well in his rehab and recently was cleared to play 5-on-5. After two years away from the NBA, the sharpshooting guard is champing at the bit to get back on the court. When he does return, don't be surprised if he matches the mark Curry set Thursday night.