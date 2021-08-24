Steph Curry’s Parents Face Divorce After 33 Years Of Marriage

ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud"

Source: Byron Cohen / Getty

The parents of NBA legend Steph Curry are going their separate ways after 33 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, 55-year-old Sonya Curry filed for divorce from Dell Curry, 57. However, it appears as the Sonya had her mind made up for a while. According to the divorce docs, Sonya filed the documents on June 14 in North Carolina. It’s still unclear as to why the two have decided to call it quits.

The former lovebirds met when they were student-athletes attending Virginia Tech. Shortly after meeting they jumped the broom and had their first son, Steph in 1988. Two years later they welcomed Seth, who also plays in the NBA with the 76ers, and their last child, Sydel, in 1994.

RELATED CONTENT: “Steph Curry Regrets Attention Daughter Riley Received During Those 2015 NBA Finals Post-Game Press Conferences Gone Viral”

Steph and Seth’s love for the game of basketball definitely comes from their father Dell who used to play in the league from 1986 to 2002. Throughout his tenure, Dell played for various teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was also a star guard for the Charlotte Hornets for 10 seasons. Sonya reportedly owns a Christian Montessori school in North Carolina that both she and her now estranged husband founded together in 1995, thegrio notes.

The couple released a statement about the divorce telling PEOPLE:

“After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness. We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”

We hope both Sonya and Dell can reconcile this happily!