Steph Curry in his own 'special category,' top-10 all-time, Shaq believes

Shaq believes Steph in his own 'special category,' top-10 all-time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry already has and will continue to go down in NBA history as one of the all-time greats.

He already is the greatest shooter in the history of the game, a category in which Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes he stands alone.

Shaq appeared on ESPN's "First Take" on Monday morning, where he was asked by host Molly Qerim if Curry winning a fourth championship places him in Shaq's company as a consensus top-10 player of all time. Not only does he include Curry, but Shaq believes that Steph's monster 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at TD Garden is evidence of that point.

"He's already in my company," Shaq said. "Me and Stephen [A. Smith] had this conversation before. There were so many great guys before us and so many coming after us. Some guys have their own special category that you can't mess with. For example, when it comes to the most dominant, Wilt [Chamberlain], myself. The GOAT, Kobe [Bryant] LeBron [James] and [Michael Jordan]. When it comes to the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is in there by himself.

"So does that make him top-10? In my opinion, it does. I love the way he plays the game, he plays it with great energy, great passion and you knew that as great of a player as he is, he's going to have a game like that. He needed to have a game like that for them to win. And that's what great players do."

Not only does Shaq believe Curry already is a top-10 player in NBA history but also believes he's in a category of his own as a lethal shooter.

The all-time greats themselves never seem to have a problem welcoming Curry to the club with open arms. The national media, on the other hand, sometimes feels differently.

