Steph Curry has one-word answer on if Warriors-Grizzlies is rivalry

Steph offers one-word answer on if Dubs-Grizz is rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether or not the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are considered a rivalry has been a question since the two foes clashed in last season's Western Conference semifinals.

And now, Steph Curry has weighed in, providing a blunt answer Monday after the Warriors' 123-112 win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.

Simple enough.

Curry isn't the only Golden State or Memphis star to offer the same assessment -- Draymond Green repeatedly has stated he doesn't consider Warriors-Grizzlies a rivalry, and so has Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

But ESPN's Kendrick Perkins last week said he considers the beef between the two teams to be the NBA's lone rivalry, despite Green insisting the Grizzlies' lack of rings makes it a moot point.

So while Green and his outspoken opponent Dillon Brooks certainly will continue to trade barbs both on and off the court, don't count on the Warriors calling it a rivalry any time soon.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast