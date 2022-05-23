Steph Curry has one critique for Luka Doncic shimmy despite high grade

Steph gives Luka high grade for shimmy, but has one critique originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was asked about Luka Dončić's shimmy after the Mavericks star hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter of the Warriors' 109-100 win over Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center.

After the game, Curry didn't have an answer because he hadn't seen it.

Steph is going to do some homework on Luka's shimmy ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/GsZ1Xq5dLv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Curry has since done his homework after Sunday night's postgame press conference, and ended up giving Luka a great grade, but had one small critique.

Steph has only one critique for Luka's "A+" shimmy ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/PDntiUcHnR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

"It was phenomenal, A-plus," Curry told reporters Monday afternoon. "He could have did it a little longer though, that's my only critique. You gotta hold it."

You can never have too much of a good thing, even if the opposing team's superstar is celebrating after hitting a huge shot to beat the buzzer.

Curry himself hit a shimmy on Sunday night after a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, directing his celebration towards TNT broadcaster and NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.

This is how you shimmy, Luka ðŸ™ƒ pic.twitter.com/WwNfXHguV8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

If there's one player who has mastered the art of celebrating big shots, it's definitely Steph. We'll have to wait and see if Luka heeds Curry's advice if he attempts another shimmy in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

