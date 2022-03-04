Steph Curry oddly did not attempt shot in fourth quarter of Warriors' loss

An odd first for Steph: No fourth-quarter shot attempts in loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The impact Steph Curry has on the Warriors’ offense was showcased in their 122-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

After overcoming a 17-point deficit, the Warriors found themselves right back in the game in the fourth quarter.

Tied at 104 with about 6:30 remaining in the battle, Golden State had a chance to get revenge on the team that beat them just a few days prior at Chase Center.

But they just couldn’t do it without their leading scorer.

Steph played the entire fourth quarter but did not attempt a shot in those entire 12 minutes, the first time in his 13-year NBA career that he has done that in a game's final quarter.

Stephen Curry played the entire 4th quarter in the Warriors loss to the Mavericks.



He did not attempt a shot.



It's the 3rd time in his career that Curry has played an entire quarter without attempting a field goal. It's the first time he has done that in a 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/KNc5UquTEC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2022

The eight-time All-Star’s offensive absence was game-changing for the Warriors.

And Steph wasn’t having an awful shooting night. In fact, he went 8-for-15 from the field and 4-for-5 from behind the arc, so it’s bizarre why the sharpshooter didn’t put up a shot in those critical final moments.

Of course, Dallas was double-teaming Steph throughout the fourth and forced the Warriors to turn to other options.

Steph on not attempting a shot in the fourth quarter:



â€œIâ€™ve gotta figure out something different on that frontâ€ pic.twitter.com/QJxOP8raAi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

But double and even triple-coverage has never stopped Steph from doing his thing on the floor.

Story continues

Despite going 0-for-0 in the fourth, Steph said the team’s focus should be on the other side of the court.

“Obviously I didn’t get a shot in the fourth, they were trapping all over the place so I got to figure out something different on that front,” Curry told reporters after the loss. “Moses [Moody] played amazing, giving us a spark in that fourth quarter. But offensively it’s not really the issue, we got to get more aligned with what we’re trying to do defensively.”

The Warriors look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in hopes of preventing their fourth straight loss.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast