Steph Curry now a Sixers fan, predicts championship, Seth wins MVP

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry is used to being in the stands around this time watching his brother, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, go out and win championships. It is part of the life of being the brother of the best shooter the game has ever seen.

However, the script is flipped in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Seth and the Sixers are still in the postseason, leading 2-1 against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern semifinals while Steph and the Warriors are at home after falling in the play-in tournament.

This time, it’s Steph who is watching his brother put in work in the postseason. Steph has given Seth a lot of love for his performances out on the floor in the past and he will continue to do so the rest of the way.

Steph sat down with Ann Killion of The San Francisco Chronicle and he reveals he is now a Sixers fan, and he has a bold prediction for both the team and for his brother:

“I’m a pseudo-Sixer fan now,” Stephen said, predicting a Philadelphia-Utah Finals, with Philadelphia winning and Seth Curry named Finals MVP. “We’re going storybook,” Stephen said with a laugh.

The Sixers and the Jazz have both had terrific seasons and it would be interesting considering the animosity on both sides, but the Sixers will need Seth to continue to shoot the ball well as he has in this postseason run thus far to get to the finals.

