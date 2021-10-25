Steph Curry now owns two longest 3-point streaks in NBA history

Steph now owns two longest 3-point streaks in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When it comes to 3-point prowess, Steph Curry stands alone. At this point, there's no debating the Warriors star is the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen. Though he went just 4-for-15 from deep in Golden State's 119-107 win Sunday night over the Kings in Sacramento, Curry continued to shatter the record books.

Curry now not only holds the longest streak in NBA history of consecutive games with at least one made 3-pointer, but he also sits in second place as well.

Stephen Curry has a 3-pointer in 128 straight games, breaking a tie with Kyle Korver for the 2nd-longest streak all-time. Curry owns the longest streak as well (157 games). pic.twitter.com/2q6D51Wo4X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2021

The two-time NBA MVP saw his streak of 157 straight games with a 3-pointer snapped on Nov. 4, 2016, in a 20-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers when he went 0-for-10 from deep. Three nights later in the Warriors' next game following Curry going ice cold, he responded by breaking the 3-point record at the time with 13 makes from beyond the arc against the New Orleans Pelicans.

That begs the question, when's the last time Curry has gone a game without nailing a shot from distance before starting his new streak? That came on Nov. 8, 2018 when Curry scored just 10 points in 26 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before leaving with an injury.

Through the Warriors' first three games of the season, Curry is shooting 38.9 percent from deep on 12 attempts per game. Sunday night was just the latest on a long list of ways Steph has shown he's the greatest shooter the game has seen.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast