Steph Curry not worried Andre Iguodala's injury will derail NBA title hopes

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday night, but Warriors guard Steph Curry isn't concerned about the team closing out the best-of-seven series against the Trail Blazers.

"We've been here before," Curry said Sunday afternoon. "Guys know how to play, know how to win and know how to make winning plays and aren't afraid of anything."

Iguodala, who injured his left leg during Game 3 on Saturday, told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that he felt pain in the Achilles "region" following the win, but he wasn't worried about the long-term effects. An MRI on Sunday morning came back clean.

Alfonzo McKinnie played well in Iguodala's absence, finishing with five points, nine rebounds and a plus-24. Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Kevon Looney and Jonas Jerebko also helped fill the veteran's void, helping the bench score 33 points on the night.

"Over the course of the regular season, we talked about it, everybody was going to have an opportunity to win a championship," Curry said. "This series has been a true testament to that."

Iguodala has been a steady force for the Warriors, averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 30.2 minutes in 14 playoff games. His injury is just the latest among Golden State's key weapons, including Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, who are expected to miss the remainder of the Western Conference finals.

If Iguodala can't play Monday, it will be a blow to an already low-performing bench unit. During the regular season, Golden State was 29th in the league in bench scoring, putting a burden on the top-heavy team. Now, with a chance of having more than a week off entering the NBA Finals with a Game 4 win, the bench might have to continue its Game 3 performance.

"No matter what the performance or the numbers were about our bench all year and this and that," Curry said. "If you make winning plays, and you go out there and produce when you're out there on the floor, that confidence is contagious. So, feeding off each other's energy, and it's been great."