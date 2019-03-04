Steph Curry not second-best point guard of all time, Nick Wright says originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andre Iguodala made a bold statement after the Warriors' win in Philadelphia on Saturday, and as you might imagine, people in the national media had something to say.

Iguodala labeled Steph Curry as the "second-best point guard ever" behind only Magic Johnson and dubbed the two-time NBA MVP "underrated."

First Things First host Nick Wright is able to get on board with one thing Iguodala said, but he disagreed with the other.

"I agree with Iggy that Steph is underrated, and that Steph's impact on the sport of basketball, not just the NBA, the reverbarations are felt," Wright said Monday morning on FS1. "Like Draymond said, you go to high school games, you see guys trying to be Steph that can't be Steph. All that's true.

"He's not the second-best point guard of all time. Right now, he's fourth or fifth. But he's climbing. And could he become the second-best point guard of all time behind only Magic? Absolutely, he could. And he's probably pacing toward that, but he's not that quite yet."

So who else would Wright have ahead of Curry right now? Glad you asked.

Sorry, Nick, but we're siding with Iguodala on this one.