Steph Curry will not play when Warriors host Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Steph Curry is getting a night to rest.

When the Warriors host the Mavs on Saturday night, the two-time MVP will not take the floor, according to the NBA's official injury report.

Andrew Bogut and Shaun Livingston will also be out for rest.

Curry racked up 48 points on 17-for-32 shooting when the Warriors won in Dallas on Jan. 13.

The six-time All-Star has played in 48 straight games since returning on Dec. 1 after missing 11 contests because of a strained left groin.

Before the All-Star break, he averaged 28.6 points and shot 48.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Since the break, those numbers have slipped to 25.2 points while shooting below 42 percent overall and 38.5 percent from deep.

So yes, even the only unanimous MVP in NBA history can use a night off every once in a while.

You can expect Curry to be back in uniform when the Warriors host Zaza Pachulia and the Pistons on Sunday.

Golden State is then off Monday and Tuesday before playing at Memphis on Wednesday.

