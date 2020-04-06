Steph Curry not on CJ McCollum's list of top three NBA players right now

Out of sight, out of mind.

Steph Curry missed a majority of the 2019-20 NBA season due to a broken left hand, so it's easy to forget just how good he is because he hasn't been on the court putting on dazzling displays night after night.

When fully healthy, Curry arguably is one of the NBA's top-five players.

But one of Curry's peers didn't include him on their list of the top three NBA players in the league right now.

In an interview with Jay Williams for "The Boardroom," Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum was put on the spot to list the three best players in the NBA.

McCollum wanted to include Kevin Durant but omitted him because the former Warriors star is hurt.

" 'Bron ... Kawhi. Giannis," McCollum finally said. "I think 'Bron has solidified himself as the best player right now."

So, McCollum went with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Right now, among healthy players who have played a majority of the season, it's hard to argue with McCollum.

LeBron and Giannis were the top candidates for the 2019-20 MVP, and Kawhi is the best two-way player in the NBA.

We're sure once Curry is fully healthy and able to put on a show on a nightly basis, he'll reclaim his place as one of the best players in the NBA and his peers will have a hard time forgetting about him.

