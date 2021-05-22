Steph Curry has 'no idea' how to digest end of Warriors' season

Steph has 'no idea' how to digest end of Warriors' season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 2020-21 NBA season didn't end the way Steph Curry and the organization expected.

Golden State had two chances to win one game to qualify for the NBA playoffs and they weren't able to get the job done.

Following their season-ending 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Curry wasn't able to process what had just happened.

"I have no idea," Curry told reporters on a video conference call. "This is very unfamiliar territory, obviously with the play-in and this being the end of the season. Very tough way to end it with these two games coming down to the wire and us giving it everything we had in the tank. Proud of every single person in the Oakland uniform tonight and all season."

After finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season, the Warriors had high expectations for the 2020-21 season. Klay Thompson's Achilles injury changed everything in November.

"From 15 wins last year and injuries and all that to what we made out of this year, pretty damn impressive," Curry said. "It's a very tough way to go out. We would love to be playing on Sunday, but we can't lose sight of the big picture in terms of where people had us at the beginning of the season, what we were dealt with in injuries, youth, inexperience, lineup changes all year. And we're two fourth quarters away from being a seventh or eighth seed. So it's weird, all the way around."

The last Warriors team that featured a healthy Curry that didn't qualify for the playoffs was the 2011-12 squad. The good news is that Golden State would go on a seven-year playoff run after that, which included five NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships.

While the Warriors won't face the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs, their young players got valuable experience in pressure-packed games and that will serve them well moving forward.

"We had a good little session in the locker room after the game where everybody is sick to their stomach disappointed, frustrated that this is the end and this is how you're going out," Curry said. "But it's OK to pat yourself on the back for doing something that really no one thought we could do. I don't think there's any ... moral victories, but it's weird because we're not used to this, but we're definitely proud of ourselves."

Curry and the Warriors should get Thompson back next season, and the front office will make moves to improve the roster. If everything plays out the way they hope, the two-year playoff hiatus won't reach three.